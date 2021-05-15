Monroe man leads police in wild overnight pursuit

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday May 14th shortly before 11pm, OPSO deputies attempted to pull over a white Nissan Altima which made an improper turn while driving on Desiard St.

According to the arrest report, the deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of N. 18th St and Texas Avenue.

The Altima, driven by 47 year old Demetrius Brown of Monroe, pulled into a nearby parking lot and began to stop briefly before hightailing it to the I-20 Westbound ramp.

During the course of the chase, Brown was allegedly seen by officers throwing various items out of his windows multiple times. Deputies said he also ran multiple stop signs and red lights.

The chase finally ended at the AT&T on Thomas Rd where Brown was taken into custody. During questioning, Brown told deputies that he did not throw anything out of the window. Deputies claim he later changed his story, and admitted to throwing Marijuana and a digital scale into the Ouachita River. He also admitted to throwing out Ecstacy along Fihiol Avenue.

When deputies searched the area along Fihiol Avenue they found 1 rock of suspected Crack Cocaine and a small amount of Methamphetamine. Brown claimed no knowledge of the Crack Cocaine or Methamphetamine.

Brown was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Improper Lane Use

Aggravated Flight From an Officer

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of a CDS-II (2 counts)

Brown is being held on a $25,150 bond.