UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in hit and run death of bicyclist

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (8/21/19) — Louisiana State Police have arrested one person in the death of Stanquan Young, the bicyclist that was killed in a hit and run accident on April 16, 2019.

According to LSP, 38-year-old Taurus Bray of Monroe has been arrested and charged with Hit and Run Driving and Failure to Report a Crash.

Bray was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Tuesday night. His bond has not been set at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: OUACHITA PARISH (4/16/19)–According to Louisiana State Police, 41-year-old Stanquan Young was killed shortly after midnight when he was struck by a car while riding a bike.

Young was riding a bike across the northbound lanes of US Highway 165 when he was struck.

The vehicle that struck Young fled the scene.

First responders rushed Young to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Young was wearing dark colored clothes and did not have proper lighting with him during the time of the crash.

A Mazda with damage to the front left bumper and/or fog light is believed to be involved in the fatal crash.

If you have anu information on this incident, contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at (318)-345-0000.