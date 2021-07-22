Monroe man gets 10 years for gun possession

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been sentenced to more time in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Eugene Thurman, 46, of Monroe was sentenced to 10 years in prison and then 3 years of supervised release.

The DOJ says a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Thurman with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Thurman entered a guilty plea on March 10, 2021.

According to the information presented at trial, detectives with the Monroe Police Department received an anonymous tip saying Thurman, a convicted felon, had an assault rifle inside his apartment in Monroe.

Officers say when they went to investigate this tip at his apartment, they discovered a loaded assault rifle in his bedroom.

The DOJ says Thurman was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in Monroe in 2002 for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and he also has a state felony conviction for cocaine possession in 2003.