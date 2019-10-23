Monroe man dies after motorcycle crash

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. – (10/23/19) A Monroe man lost his life yesterday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash that occurred on LA Hwy 139 at Yarbrough Road.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed 50-year-old Charles Hodges III of Monroe was traveling south on LA Hwy 139 on a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Hodges was in the process of passing three vehicles whenever he lost control.

Hodges was ejected from his motorcycle and run over by one of the vehicle he was passing.

Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office. The other driver was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths.

