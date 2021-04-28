Monroe man charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Michael Newsome
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have arrested a man on felony charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

According to police, they were called out to LSU Oschner Hospital in Monroe in reference to a case involving a juvenile.

Police say that during their investigation they say Michael Newsome, 38, is suspected to be involved.

According to police, Newsome admitted to having consensual sex with a 14-year-old victim in an interview.

Police say Newsome was arrested on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

