Monroe man charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Michael Newsome

Courtesy: Monroe Police and Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have arrested a man on felony charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

According to police, they were called out to LSU Oschner Hospital in Monroe in reference to a case involving a juvenile.

Police say that during their investigation they say Michael Newsome, 38, is suspected to be involved.

According to police, Newsome admitted to having consensual sex with a 14-year-old victim in an interview.

Police say Newsome was arrested on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.