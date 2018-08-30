Local News

Monroe man charged with Aggravated Incest in Baton Rouge

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 07:45 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:45 PM CDT

MONROE, La. - (8/29/18) A Monroe man has been charged with Aggravated Incest.

41-year-old David Cattar has been in custody for a week on a fugitive warrant out of Baton Rouge.  

The arrest warrant alleges Cattar sexually abused two juvenile members of his family for three years.

Cattar has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected