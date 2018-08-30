Monroe man charged with Aggravated Incest in Baton Rouge

MONROE, La. - (8/29/18) A Monroe man has been charged with Aggravated Incest.

41-year-old David Cattar has been in custody for a week on a fugitive warrant out of Baton Rouge.

The arrest warrant alleges Cattar sexually abused two juvenile members of his family for three years.

Cattar has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on $100,000 bond.