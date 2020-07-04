Monroe man bilked eBay customers out of nearly $2M in 5 weeks

MONROE, La. (AP) — A 66-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay nearly $1.4 million for online customers who paid him for gold bullion or coins. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Randall Keith Byrd of West Monroe bilked eBay customers out of nearly $2 million over five weeks in March and June 2019. Byrd was sentenced Wednesday in federal district court in Monroe. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud.

