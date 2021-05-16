Monroe man arrested with a large supply of PCP

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Officers from the Monroe Police Department’s H.E.A.T. team were investigating information from a cooperating witness regarding drugs being sold at a home on South 12th Street around 5:30pm on Saturday May 15th.

Per the arrest report, when officers arrived they attempted to make contact with the suspect, 39-year-old Deworange Brown whom they claim also had an active arrest warrant.

When Brown saw the officers, he allegedly proceeded to grab a brown paper bag from a vehicle in his front yard, and then took off on foot. As officers chased after him and attempted an arrest, Brown reportedly resisted arrest by pushing one of the officers.

Eventually Brown was placed in handcuffs and officers located the brown bag, which they claim contained vials of PCP, cigarettes, a digital scale, and plastic sandwich bag. Officers claim that approximately 8 ounces (236ml) of PCP was seized in the incident, which carries an approximate street value of $8,000.

Per the information from numerous witnesses, Brown is a wholesale dealer of PCP, and a main supplier in the Monroe area.

Brown was arrested and transported to OCC on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute/Manufacture CDS-II, Resisting an Officer, Battery of a Police Officer, and has since bonded out.