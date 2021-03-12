Monroe man arrested on several charges after leading police on a high speed chase and causing a three-vehicle collision

KTVE/KARD Monroe, La. (03/12/21) — On 03/11/21, MPD HEAT officers observed a man they had been investigating leaving his residence.

The suspect, identified as Steven Turner, 32, of Monroe, Louisiana, accelerated his vehicle to approximately 100 mph upon seeing the officers.

Steven Turner

At the intersection of South 8th Street and Texas Avenue, Turner struck two vehicles, causing a very serious three-vehicle collision. This resulted in an infant child sustaining non-life threatening injuries and being transported to a local hospital.

Despite this, Turner continued fleeing at a high rate of speed. At the intersection of South 8th Street and Louise Anne Avenue, he hit the stop sign and street sign, leaving the roadway and striking a bicyclist and coming to a stop due to the damage his vehicle had sustained.

Turner was then apprehended and a search warrant was obtained for his residence.

Upon the search, officers found several large, vacuum sealed bags of marijuana (approximately 16 pounds), large amounts of both Ecstasy and Xanax pills, several bags of THC edibles, four firearms and several digital scales.

This residence was in very close proximity to an elementary school. Turner claimed ownership of all narcotics.

Turner was arrested and booked into OCC on four counts of Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, three counts of Distribution Possession with Intent to Manufacture CDS 1 Narcotic, and one count each of Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possession with Intent Schedule IV Narcotic, Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law; Drug-Free Zone, and Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce.