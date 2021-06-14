Monroe man arrested on multiple drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 10, at around 2:00 p.m., Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop where they seized a large amount of narcotics.

According to a release issued by Monroe Police Department, officers stopped a white GMC Yukon because the driver, later identified as Chicko Elmore of Monroe, was not wearing a seat belt.

Chicko Elmore

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Elmore was not able to provide valid insurance. When Elmore exited the vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was observed in the driver’s seat.

A further search of Elmore’s vehicle provided several packs of edibles in candy wrapping, approximately 3 lbs. of marijuana, over 250 ecstasy pills, digital scales, and around $700 in cash.

Elmore was arrested and transported to OCC where he was booked on four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS-1.





