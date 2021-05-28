Monroe man arrested on four counts of video voyeurism

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On 05/17/21, officers were dispatched to a Video Voyeurism / Sexual Battery complaint.

The victim provided photo and video evidence of herself being secretly recorded by Joseph Fairley.

Joseph Fairley

The victim then stated she had been using a tablet belonging to Fairly and had found a video of herself getting in and out of the shower at his residence. She used her cell phone to record the video for evidence, along with video of the device used to secretly record her.

On 05/26/21, officers executed a search warrant at Fairley’s residence, locating multiple data storage devices, three hidden cameras, and several laptops and tablets.

Fairly stated that he ordered a clock with a hidden camera on Ebay to record the inside of his house. A further search of his data storage devices was conducted after obtaining a warrant.

There were five video recordings of the victim which clearly showed her breasts and vagina while she was changing clothes in Fairley’s bedroom.

The videos were dated 02/11/17 and the victim stated she had no idea she was being recorded at the time.

Fairley was arrested and booked into OCC on four counts of felony Video Voyeurism.