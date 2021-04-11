Monroe man arrested for suspected drug use in restaurant parking lot

WEST MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 2pm on April 11th, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s on Thomas Road due to a suspicious white male who was reported to be “shooting up” in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Per the affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene, they located 35-year-old Paul Porche Jr in his vehicle and was reportedly sweating profusely, and moving erratically. Upon searching his car, officers found a plastic bag with suspected meth, a plastic bag with suspected marijuana, and a used syringe.

Porche admitted that the items belonged to him, and was arrested and transported to OCC. He was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics.