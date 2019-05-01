Monroe man arrested for First Degree Robbery after police say he robbed a business on Louisville Ave Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(4/30/19) MONROE, La. -- Monroe Police's investigation into an armed robbery ends with one man being arrested.

According to police, 31-year-old Purvis Williams was arrested after police say he robbed the Auto Title Express on Louisville Ave. in Monroe.

Police tracked Williams to a home on Inglewood Drive, where they say he was arrested without incident.

He is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center and is charged with one felony count of First Degree Robbery.

His bond has not been set at this time.