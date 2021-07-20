Monroe man arrested for firing gun at a Tangelwood home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Tangelwood Drive.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies responded to a shots fired call on Tangelwood Drive on November 5, 2020.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene they spoke with several witnesses about what happened. Those witnesses told deputies there was a verbal argument with someone visiting a neighbor on Greenwood Drive.

The witnesses told deputies there was a black man, later identified as Xavier Harris, who pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the house.

Deputies were investigating the incident when they found shell casing that they were able to match to some found at the Greenwood Drive home.

Deputies say their investigation lead them to conduct a six person lineup where a witness was able to identify Harris as the shooter.

Deputies were able to arrest Harris and charge him with Aggravated Assault with a firearm, as a felony. Harris has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on a $100,000.00 bond.