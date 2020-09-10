Monroe man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/10/20)— On 09/09/20 at approximately 8:10 a.m., police responded to a call in reference to a man asleep on a Monroe city bus.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the man laying on the floor of the bus. The man was then identified as Danny Ray Lenard.

Danny Ray Lenard

Monroe Police Department dispatch advised that Lenard had open warrants through OPSO for failing to register as a sex offender.

Lenard was cleared by Acadian Ambulance Service.

Once cleared, Lenard was arrested, handcuffed, and transported to OCC on the charge of Failing to Register or Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator.

