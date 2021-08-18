Monroe man arrested for Bank Fraud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police says they arrested a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

According to the arrest affidavit, West Monroe Police were called out to North 7th Street on August 18, 2021 in reference to a claim of bank fraud.

Police say when they arrived and talked with the bank manager. According to police, the manager told them Robert Pipes walked in and attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

The affidavit says the manager told police his employee told him Pipes was attempting to cash a check in the amount of $1,941.16 and they believed the check was fraudulent.

Police say when they spoke with Pipes he said he was picked up in Monroe by two black males who offered to pay him $200.00 to cash some checks. According to police Pipes knew the checks were bad, but he was drunk, so he agreed.

According to police, Pipes told them he was dropped off away from the bank, he walked in to cash the checks and then the police showed up a little while later.

Robert Pipes was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Bank Fraud.