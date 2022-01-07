Monroe man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a Monroe man on one felony count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count of felony Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

Demarius Demon Jackson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the arrest warrant, deputies day they were called to the 100 Block of Cotton Bayou Lane on December 21, 2021 because of several reports of gunfire. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they talked to the victim who says he was shot at numerous times by Demarius D. Jackson.

The victim told deputies that Jackson is his ex-girlfriend’s cousin and while he was at his ex-girlfriend’s house Jackson showed up and started a verbal fight with him. The victim went on to tell deputies that he attempted to leave the home, but he was blocked in by Jackson’s car. The victim said Jackson did eventually let him move his car, but as he began to drive away, Jackson started shooting at his car and running after him. The victim told deputies that Jackson did get in his vehicle and start to follow him and began to open fire on him again.

As deputies began to investigate this incident, they found evidence to back up the victim’s statement. Deputies say they found “spent projectiles” and at least one spent shell casing in the road way in front of the home on Cotton Bayou Lane and down the street. Deputies also say they found four bullet holes in the back of the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies tell us Jackson was positively identified by the home owner and a neighbor as the one who was at the scene when the shots were fired. Deputies say both witnesses say they were inside their homes at the time the shots were being fired. Deputies say the victim identified Jackson with 100% certainty from a photo line-up.

Demarius D. Jackson was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond has not yet been set.