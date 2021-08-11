Monroe man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

Monty Page, photo courtesy of OPSO

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday August 11 shortly after Midnight, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Monty Page on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The warrant was issued after officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Renwick Street on Wednesday August 4 due to a battery complaint.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with injuries to her head, being tended to by a witness on scene. The witness told officers that Monty Page was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and he hit her in the head several times with a metal pipe.

The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital due to the severity of her injuries, which included a brain bleed, and broken bones in her face.

Page was arrested on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, two counts of Failure to Appear, and Possession of a CDS-II and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

