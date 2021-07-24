Monroe man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday July 23 around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on the 4200 block of Elm Street.

Per the release, the victim was traveling down Elm Street when at least one person began firing multiple times at the vehicle, striking the driver at least once. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

After investigating the scene, detectives established Deontrae Walker as the suspect in the shooting, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday July 24, the MPD located Walker at a home on Elm Street that was also the home of Terrikerris “Cooter-Roo” Smith who was also arrested for a shooting on June 30.