Monroe man arrested for allegedly throwing bricks at police officers during domestic dispute

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday June 5, 2021, deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Mary Beth Court in Richwood due to a domestic issue.

When deputies arrived at the home, they encountered a man sitting on the porch of the victim’s home allegedly holding bricks in his hand.

Per the arrest report, the man, 33-year-old Desmond Copeland of Monroe, ignored repeated commands from the deputies to drop the bricks. Instead, Copeland allegedly began throwing the bricks at the officers, causing them to use a taser in order to get him under control until he could be placed in handcuffs.

After speaking further with the victim, deputies were reportedly advised that Copeland showed up at her house and began throwing bricks at her vehicle, shattering the back window. Copeland also reportedly threw bricks at her bedroom window, causing the glass to shatter as well.

Though the victim has a restraining order against Copeland, per the arrest report, this was the fourth time the protective order has been broken.

Desmond Copeland refused to answer any questions regarding the altercation, and was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: