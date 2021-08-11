Monroe man arrested for allegedly strangling his 1-year-old nephew

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday August 11 before noon, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a cruelty to juvenile complaint on the 100 block of Cedar Crest Street.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were advised that the victim was a 1-year-old boy. The boy’s mother stated that her brother, 19-year-old Javaris Williams picked her son up by the back of his shirt and began strangling him.

The victim’s mother claimed that Williams then grabbed the victim by the throat and began strangling him.

While being questioned by authorities, Williams refused to answer any questions and remained silent. He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with one count of Cruelty to Juveniles.