Monroe man arrested, charged in Wednesday shooting that injured two

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left two injured.

According to arrest reports for 19-year-old Malik Capers, the shooting happened on Wednesday, December 4, in the 2800 block of Gordon Avenue. Two people were injured during the shooting and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims told police that approximately 5 men shot at him and that one of those men was Capers. The victim also admitted that he and Capers have been in several fights in the past.

A witness told officers that a group of six men began arguing with the two victims when one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting. The witness says that is when Capers also pulled a handing and started shooting. Capers was identified as a suspect through a picture on his Facebook page.

Capers was later located at the Captain D’s on Highway 165 South where he was arrested.

Capers faces two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Police say the investigation into this shooting is on-going. They also that a second suspect has been identified and an additional arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder is expected.

