Monroe man arrested and charged with First Degree Rape and Human Trafficking

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested on four counts of 1st Degree Rape and one count of Human Trafficking.

According to the arrest report, an officer was sent to Jackson Street in Monroe in reference to a rape that happened on South Riverfront Street in West Monroe.

Officers say they spoke with the victim when they arrived on the scene and the victim told them her fiancé, Joshua Seville, took her to South Riverfront the first time on July 21, 2021 and let three black men rape her performing unwanted sexual intercourse.

The victim told police she told the men to stop and they punched her and kicked her.

The victim told police Seville was not there during the rape. Police also say the victim told them this wasn’t the first time this has happened. The victim told police this has happened at least four time in the last two weeks. The victim told police the last rape was on August 1, 2021.

The victim took police to the place where it happened, which was near the 600 Block of South Riverfront in West Monroe. When the officer and the victim were headed back to their home, the victim saw and identified Seville walking down the street.

The officer says it was at this time he made contact with Seville, advised him of his rights, and placed him under arrest.

Police say Seville admitted to taking the victim to South Riverfront and letting 3 black males rape the victim on four different occasions.

Officers say the victim has a mental disability and diminished mental capacity.

Seville has been booked into Ouachita Corrections Center and charged with 4 counts of First Degree Rape and one count of Human Trafficking.