Monroe man arrested and charged with Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have arrested a man on charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.

According to police, the arresting officer saw text messages from Gregory Bluford to a minor child.

The arresting officer says he saw several messages that were attempts to persuade the child to have a sexual relationship with him.

The arrest affidavit says Bluford sent the victim a short video of his private parts along with several messages saying “Us texting is between me and you. Pinky promise not to tell anybody.”

When the arresting officer made contact with Bluford, he was advised of his rights. After being made aware of his rights, according to police, Bluford said, “I did it…I was wrong.”

Bluford was arrested and booked in to Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.