Monroe man arrested after trying to enter gentlemen’s club with a handgun, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Friday November 12, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Onyx Lounge regarding a man trying to enter the establishment with a handgun.

During the investigation, deputies were advised by security that the man, 47-year-old Roderick Chisley, removed a handgun from his vehicle and attempted to enter the club with it in his pocket.

After speaking with Chisley, deputies reportedly noticed that he appeared highly intoxicated and was unable to stand or walk without assistance.

During the interview, Chisley admitted that he had been drinking and placed the handgun in his pocket, but it was not his.

Roderick Chisley was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: