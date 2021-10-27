Monroe man arrested after threatening students and striking an officer on ULM campus

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday October 26, officers with the ULM Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance at Bayou Point.

When officers arrived, they were advised that 22-year-old Rich Hall was cursing at two student workers and reportedly told them he would kill them all if they did not produce his timesheet.

After both students locked the door in fear of their safety, Hall made his way to the manager’s office and continued cursing, threatening, and requesting his timesheet.

Per the arrest report, Hall began slamming doors and kicking boxes and had to be escorted out of the building and informed that he was fired.

Shortly after his exit, Hall returned to Bayou Point which was locked down at the time. He then began beating on the doors and windows demanding to be let back in, to no avail.

As officers made contact with Hall in the parking lot, they claim he began cursing and refusing to follow orders. While attempting to place Hall in handcuffs, he reportedly elbowed one of the officers in the face.

Rich Hall was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: