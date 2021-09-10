Monroe man arrested after stealing Lottery winnings

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 9, shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a gas station on the 500 block of Highway 139 in Monroe regarding an employee theft complaint.

During the interview, deputies were advised that shortly after hiring 27-year-old Ira Robinson on August 6, the complainant began noticing major discrepancies in the lottery printing tallies, and the amount paid out to lottery ticket winnings.

The arrest report states that between August 8 until August 27, 2021, a total of $2,934 from both printed tickets and cashouts from winnings is missing, an amount that the store is reponsible for.

The complainant stated they have video evidence of Robinson committing the crimes, and Robinson also confessed to the crime during the interview.

Ira Robinson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Felony Theft, and one count of Failure to Appear.