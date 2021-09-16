Monroe man arrested after receiving a package containing Black Tar Heroin and other drugs

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 14, officers with the Monroe Police Department HEAT Team received intel that a package possibly containing narcotics was on its way from California to a home on the 3800 block of Barlow Street.

During the investigation, officers waited until the package was confirmed to be delivered, and made contact with 43-year-old Vernon Webb.

After speaking with Webb and questioning him about the package, officers obtained a search warrant for the home. During the search, officers located approximately 20 grams of powder heroin, which possibly contains Fentanyl, 18 grams of Black Tar Heroin, 2 Hydrocodone pills, several rocks of crack cocaine, marijuana, scales, and sandwich bags.

Vernon Webb was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on three counts of Possession with intent to distribute/manufacture CDS-I, and two counts of Possession with intent to distribute/manufacture CDS-II.