Monroe man arrested after police say he invaded a home, tackled victim into coffee table

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/12/19) MONROE, La. -- A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he invaded a home and tackled the victim into his own coffee table.

According to arrest reports, 37-year-old Robert Banks was charged with one count of Home Invasion and two counts of Simple Assault on a Police Officer.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Erin Avenue just after midnight Wednesday morning.

The victim says that he and his roommate could hear someone outside screaming and that when they opened the door, Banks ran into the apartment and tackled the victim into a glass coffee table causing it to break.

The victim says that he began fighting with Banks, but Banks then went into the kitchen and started throwing trash from the trash can around the room.

When police arrived, Banks was found lying facedown on the kitchen floor. When officers tried to handcuff Banks, he rolled over and started standing up. Reports say that one officer did fire his taser at that point which caused Banks to go back to the floor.

Police say Banks then stood up again and began running at the officers, causing the other officer to fire his taser as well. Banks was then arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Police do say that Banks appeared to be under the influence of narcotics during the incident.

Banks is being held without bond at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.