Monroe man arrested after MPD Heat investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from the Monroe Police Department, they announced that their HEAT team had been conducting an investigation at a home on the 700 block of South 17th Street.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, they discovered 100 ecstacy tablets, approximately one pound of marijuana, approximately 100 rocks of crack cocaine and $25,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, they arrested 67-year-old Frankie Strong, who is alleged to be using the home to sell drugs out of during the day, and sleeping at another home during the evening.

Strong is arrested for three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS-I and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS-II.

The Monroe Police Department is encouraging citizens to call the police when they suspect narcotic sales and illegal activity going on in their area. You can contact Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274) and remain anonymous.