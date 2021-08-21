Monroe man arrested after having 1.5 pounds of marijuana in his apartment

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 20, 2021, a Monroe man is behind bars after being arrested for Illegal Carrying Weapon (Presence of Narcotics), Violation of Protective Order, and Possession of Controlled Narcotics with Intent.

The Monroe Police Department were called to an apartment complex after management mentioned they were having problems with loiterers hanging out in the parking lot.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with 27-year-old Jimdarrius Wright who had a strong marijuana odor. After Wright ignored officers’ verbal commands, he went into an apartment where he was followed by the officers.

Officers cleared the apartment for everyone’s safety and began searching Wright.

As the officers searched Wright, they located two bags of marijuana and a large amount of money in his front right pants pocket. In plain sight of the bedroom closet, officers found a handgun magazine and a bag of marijuana.

Officers also searched the vehicle Wright was sitting in prior to the officers’ arrival and found a loaded handgun, a black digital scale, and a bag of marijuana.

Approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana was found inside of the residence.

Wright was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged for the offenses mentioned above.