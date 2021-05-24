Monroe man arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with a brick

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested after allegedly striking another man in the back with a brick during an altercation.

Per the arrest report, on Sunday May 23rd shortly after 7:30pm, Monroe Police were advised that 51-year-old Bryan McDaniel hit Chester Parrish with a brick and also damaged another resident’s rear window during the altercation at 5107 Blanks Avenue.

Although witnesses suggested that McDaniel hit Parrish with a brick, McDaniel mentioned that he attacked the man with a hot sauce bottle instead and did not cause any property damages. However, officers did notice a laceration on Parrish’s back, and found a brick not far from Parrish’s property.

McDaniel was arrested for simple criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond is set at $4,000.