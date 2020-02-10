Monroe man arrested, accused of running around Parkview Apartments naked

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man’s Mardi Gras celebrations ended early after he was picked up by police, accused of Disturbing the Peace.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police were called to the Parkview Apartments on Saturday afternoon in reference to a disturbance. Before officers could arrive, another caller advised that a man was running around the complex “unclothed causing a disturbance.” The anonymous caller stated that the man appeared to be under the influence and was chasing a female through the complex.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man who identified himself as 32-year-old Curtis Jones. Reports state that Jones was trying to get dressed but was not able to stand without help from the officers.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Disturbing the Peace by Drunkenness. Officers noted in the reports that Jones has been arrested “numerous times for the same charge by MPD officers.”

