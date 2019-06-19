Monroe man arrested, accused of punching his girlfriend and scratching her 7-month-old baby girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/19/19) MONROE, La. -- A Monroe man has been arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend and scratching her 7-month-old baby.

According to arrest reports for Christopher Hill, the incident happened late Tuesday night while the couple was driving home from the victim's sister's house.

According to the victim, Hill became angry after a plate of food fell inside the vehicle while they were on the way to the victim's home.

The victim's 7-month-old baby started crying due to Hill yelling, so she grabbed the baby in order to calm her down.

The victim says that after the baby calmed down, Hill punched the victim in the face with a closed fist and scratched her face with his fingernails.

She also says that Hill tried to grab the baby from her while he was driving erratically. While trying to grab the baby, Hill scratched the baby's face and left fingerprints on her arm.

The victim told police that once they made it to her home, Hill took her cell phone from her and ran off with the phone and the keys to the vehicle.

Officers did observe scratches and bruises on the victim and scratches and fingerprints on the baby.

Hill was found at his mother's home on South 9th Street where he denied all allegations of the charges.

Hill did admit to drinking alcohol and officers noticed his speech was slurred during the interview.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Theft, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Cruelty to Juveniles.

He is being held without bond at this time.

