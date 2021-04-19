Monroe Heat team makes two arrests on multiple drug, domestic, and weapons charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Heat team conducted two investigations on April 16, 2021 that resulted in two arrests and multiple narcotics, domestic, and weapons charges.



According to a release issued by the Monroe Police Department, around 10:00 a.m. on April 16, 2021 Monroe Police Heat team received information on Carlton Cyrus who was wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery and Child Endangerment charges.

Officers were also told that Cyrus, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.



Carlton Cyrus

Heat team officers located Cyrus at a residence that they had obtained a search warrant for. Located during the search was an H&K .22 pistol, and approximately 50 Xanax pills.



Cyrus was subsequently arrested for the warrants for Domestic Abuse, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS IV, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of Narcotics, and Possession of CDS in the Presence of Juveniles.

Later in the evening around 10:00 p.m., Heat team Officers received a Crimestoppers tip that narcotics were being sold at #1 Stubbs Ave.

When Officers arrived at the house, the suspect, Anthony Abraham approached the front door armed with a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Once Abraham noticed it was the police at the door, he immediately complied, putting the handgun down on a table.



Anthony Abraham

Heat team Officers obtained a search warrant for Abraham’s home. During the search, located was approximately $9,000 in cash, marijuana, synthetic marijuana (also called mojo), and oxycodone.



Abraham was charged with Distribution of CDS I, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS II, lllegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of narcotics.