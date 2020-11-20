Monroe HEAT Team arrests local man with $30k worth of drugs

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department’s Heat team’s narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of a Monroe man who was allegedly in possession of $30,000 worth of drugs.
According to police, the HEAT team arrested James “Booger” Ard, 38, during a traffic stop. Officers say they got a tip that Ard was selling drugs from an apartment on Richwood Road.
Investigators say they conducted a “routine traffic stop” and found Ard, who had an active warrant for distribution of marijuana, Ard was arrested during the traffic stop.
During their investigation police say they obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found the following:
- 2.5 lbs of high grade marijuana
- 1 cellophane bag containing Heroine
- 2 ounces of powder cocaine
- Approx. 500 Xanax pills
- 1 dosage of ecstasy
- 7 dosage units of Amoxicillin(no prescription)
- Approx. $900 in cash
- Packaging materials and digital scales used to sell narcotics.
HEAT team officers were able to seize over $30,000 worth of illegal narcotics, preventing them from being sold within the apartment complex and the streets of Monroe.
Ard has been booked at OCC on the following charges:
- 4 counts of Possession with intent to sell CDS-I
- 1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-II
- 1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-IV
- 1 count of Possession of Legend drug without Prescription
Ard’s bond was set at $25,000.
