Monroe HEAT Team arrests local man with $30k worth of drugs

Local News

James “Booger” Ard
Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center\

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department’s Heat team’s narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of a Monroe man who was allegedly in possession of $30,000 worth of drugs.

According to police, the HEAT team arrested James “Booger” Ard, 38, during a traffic stop. Officers say they got a tip that Ard was selling drugs from an apartment on Richwood Road.

Investigators say they conducted a “routine traffic stop” and found Ard, who had an active warrant for distribution of marijuana, Ard was arrested during the traffic stop.

During their investigation police say they obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found the following:

  • 2.5 lbs of high grade marijuana
  • 1 cellophane bag containing Heroine
  • 2 ounces of powder cocaine
  • Approx. 500 Xanax pills
  • 1 dosage of ecstasy
  • 7 dosage units of Amoxicillin(no prescription)
  • Approx. $900 in cash
  • Packaging materials and digital scales used to sell narcotics.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia collected from the arrest of James Ard at an apartment on Richwood Road, Monroe, La.
Courtesy: Monroe Police HEAT Department

HEAT team officers were able to seize over $30,000 worth of illegal narcotics, preventing them from being sold within the apartment complex and the streets of Monroe.

Ard has been booked at OCC on the following charges:

  • 4 counts of Possession with intent to sell CDS-I
  • 1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-II
  • 1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-IV
  • 1 count of Possession of Legend drug without Prescription

Ard’s bond was set at $25,000.

