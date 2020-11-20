Monroe HEAT Team arrests local man with $30k worth of drugs

James “Booger” Ard

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center\

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department’s Heat team’s narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of a Monroe man who was allegedly in possession of $30,000 worth of drugs.

According to police, the HEAT team arrested James “Booger” Ard, 38, during a traffic stop. Officers say they got a tip that Ard was selling drugs from an apartment on Richwood Road.

Investigators say they conducted a “routine traffic stop” and found Ard, who had an active warrant for distribution of marijuana, Ard was arrested during the traffic stop.

During their investigation police say they obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found the following:

2.5 lbs of high grade marijuana

1 cellophane bag containing Heroine

2 ounces of powder cocaine

Approx. 500 Xanax pills

1 dosage of ecstasy

7 dosage units of Amoxicillin(no prescription)

Approx. $900 in cash

Packaging materials and digital scales used to sell narcotics.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia collected from the arrest of James Ard at an apartment on Richwood Road, Monroe, La.

Courtesy: Monroe Police HEAT Department

HEAT team officers were able to seize over $30,000 worth of illegal narcotics, preventing them from being sold within the apartment complex and the streets of Monroe.

Ard has been booked at OCC on the following charges:

4 counts of Possession with intent to sell CDS-I

1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-II

1 count of Possession with intent to sell CDS-IV

1 count of Possession of Legend drug without Prescription

Ard’s bond was set at $25,000.