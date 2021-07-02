Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department’s Basic Training Academy hosted a graduation for their 14th class where ten recruits were welcomed to the fire service.

The recruits began their 22-week academy on February 1st where they were challenged with lectures, assignments, and hands-on training.

“I’m very proud. For me it is almost like my daughter graduated. I was proud to see them graduating.” Says training officer at Monroe Fire Department, Anthony Scott. “She finished high school with all those accomplishments she tried to, and she’s ready to move to the feel about these recruits.” He says.

Some of the recruits were even awarded for their high academic achievements.

“I got the valedictorian award so I’m super excited about that. It took me a lot of work to get here where I’m at. So I’m very proud.” Says one of the graduated recruits, Matthew Mccaa.

Domonic Wilson, another graduated recruit, says he’s motivation to get through the 22-week training came from his team.

“My motivation about the training and everything was actually me and the rest of the recruits regardless at a point wherever day was. I tried to maintain a good solid and help others to stay motivated.” Says Wilson.

Training officer Anthony Scott also says there’s a new opening coming up soon for those males and females ready to take the challenge.

“We are hiring right now, and we will be ready to come back next week on Tuesday to make phone calls. The main advice I give the recruits is this, you have to study, you have to prepare yourself mentally and another thing physically. running, exercising, weights and all of that helps you prepare for the class.”

Mayor Ellis was also at the ceremony and thanked the recruits for their hard work and commitment to the city.