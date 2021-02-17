Monroe Fire Department working house fire on Milton Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department is currently fighting a fire on Milton Street.

According to sources who are close to the scene the house in located in the 1600 block of Milton Street in Monroe.

This is a breaking news situation, we do not have any details about what happened to start the fire, if anyone was home when the fire started, or if anyone was hurt in the fire.

We are working to get these details and we will share them with you when we get them.

