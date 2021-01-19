Monroe Fire Department to unveil new trucks on Thursday

MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, the Monroe City Council, and Fire Chief Terry Williams announced the unveiling of four new “pumpers” for the Monroe Fire Department.

The new trucks will be unveiled during a press conference just after noon on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

The trucks, which were constructed by a Louisiana-based Ferrara Fire Apparatus, come at a cost of $2,078,812. The funding for the trucks came from a ten year tax renewal that was designed for capital expenditure projects within the fire department.

Chief Terry Williams says in a press release, “We are very excited to add the new trucks to our fleet. They will assist us for many years in providing first class emergency services to the citizens of the City of Monroe and the many visitors we receive on a daily basis. I would like to thank the citizens in the City of Monroe for their continued support of the Monroe Fire Department and assure them that investing in the Monroe Fire Department is an investment in the services we provide each and every day.”

The trucks will be used at the following stations throughout Monroe: