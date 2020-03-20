UPDATE: LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Ouachita Parish

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) (3/20/20) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred on March 11 in Ouachita Parish.

The body of Earl Clack, 48, of Bastrop, was recovered from Black Bayou around 7 a.m., this morning on March 17.

LDWF agents were notified on March 11 around 3:30 p.m. about two men being ejected from their 14-foot vessel into Black Bayou in Monroe. The operator of the vessel was rescued by a good Samaritan shortly after the incident. Clack never resurfaced and authorities immediately began searching for him.

According to the survivor, he was operating the vessel with a tiller steer handle when they hit a wake causing the kill switch to detach from the motor and shutting the motor off. The vessel then took a hard turn and both subjects were ejected into the water.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Clack was not wearing a personal flotation device when he was recovered. The operator was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident. Clack’s body was turned over to the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

UPDATE: (5:05 PM) MONROE, La. — We have gathered more details about the reported drowning on Black Bayou.

Two men were in a boat on Black Bayou when the boat hit a wave and turned over, this according to the man who pulled one of the victims out of the water.

He says that both of the men were wearing life jackets and that the first man pulled from the water could not swim. It appears that only one of the jackets worked properly.

Rescue teams are currently searching for the second man.

This is an ongoing situation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: (4:37 pm) MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department is currently on scene of a reported drowning on Black Bayou.

So far one person has been placed into an ambulance and Air-Med has been called to the scene.

We do have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

