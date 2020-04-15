Monroe Fire Department Investigating Fatal Fire on Mississippi Street

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe Fire Department is currently investigating a fire involving one fatality.

At approximately 12:33 A.M. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, firefighters responded to 1122 Mississippi Street on the report of a residential structure fire. Three (3) occupants were present at the time of the fire. Two (2) were able to escape.

A male victim was discovered on the 2nd floor of the structure. The remains of the victim have been turned over to the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is being conducted by the Monroe Fire Department Investigative Division.

All inquiries shall be forwarded to Monroe Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Chief Antonio Smith: 318-329-2573 (Office), 318-307-4603 (Mobile), or via email at antonio.smith@ci.monroe.la.us.

