Monroe Fire Department investigating after fire on Columbia Avenue destroys duplex

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department (MFD) is currently investigating a fire that destroyed a duplex in Monroe on Thursday afternoon.

According to MFD, the fire occurred Thursday afternoon at 1012 Columbia Avenue at a duplex. An 89-year-old woman was home alone when the fire broke out. The woman’s daughter, who lives next door, was able to get her out safely. Unfortunately, the woman’s Yorkshire Terrier was found underneath the bed. It died from smoke inhalation.

MFD says that there is extensive fire damage throughout the home, specifically in the back bedroom. The damage also extends into the attic and into the adjoining unit. The duplex has been deemed a total loss.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what started the blaze.