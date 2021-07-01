Monroe Fire Department graduates 10 new firefighters

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says the Monroe Fire Department is proud to announce their new graduates.

According to the city, the Monroe Fire Department’s Basic Training Academy will host a graduation for their 14th class on Friday, July 2, 2021.

The city says the ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the Public Safety Center on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

The recruits began their 22-week academy on February 1, 2021. They’ve been challenged with lectures, assignments, and hands-on training in many different areas, including hazardous materials, firefighting, and emergency medical response.

Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams says, “I am honored for each of these new firefighters to join the Monroe Fire Department. Over the past 22 weeks, these men and women have demonstrated their dedication to the citizens of the City of Monroe by working tirelessly to acquire the knowledge to become firefighters to serve the city at a moment’s notice. I am proud of their accomplishment, and I look forward to watching them grow and develop as the future of the fire service.”

The following ten recruits will graduate Friday:

Sydney Alston

Demontae Charleston

Maurice Dyer

A’Kella Jones

Matthew Mccaa

Colleen McCrary

Kale Perot

James Sanderlin

James Sanders

Domonic Wilson

Mayor Friday Ellis says he is “proud of the recruits and their commitment to keeping Monroe citizens safe. It’s a rare person who sees danger and runs towards it. Thank you for your fearless dedication to keeping our city safe.”