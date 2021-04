MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department is battling a massive house fire that started Thursday, April 22.

According to people near the scene at the time, the fire started in a home on the corner of Jason Drive and Mays Drive in Monroe, near Richwood High School.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and there is no word of any injuries.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.