Monroe Fire Department Donates Retired Trucks to Local Cities

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department announced the donation of two fire engines to two fire departments in Northeast Louisiana.

The announcement was made by Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams and Mayor Friday Ellis on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The custom-built 1999 pumper trucks will be donated to the Beekman Volunteer Fire Department in Morehouse Parish and the Winnsboro Fire Department in Franklin Parish.

The Monroe Fire Department purchased these engines over 22 years ago from Ferrara Fire Apparatus, a Louisiana-based fire apparatus manufacturer, when replacing old equipment.

Over the years, the trucks have been driven thousands of miles around the city while responding to fire, medical and other emergency calls.

Chief Williams says, “It is great to see equipment manufactured in Louisiana, by Louisiana workers, used to serve Louisiana citizens in Monroe, and continue to serve in the surrounding area in our region.”

The Monroe Fire Department will be hosting a departing ceremony at the Public Safety Center on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 12:15 PM. The trucks will then head off to their new homes.