Monroe Fire Department conducting citywide fire hydrant flow testing

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department is currently inspecting all fire hydrants and testing water flow across the city.

The testing will take place between Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 3:00 PM through the end of December 2019.

These inspections ensure proper operation of the fire hydrants as well as to ensure enough water is available.

Residents may see drops in water pressure and possibly discolored water during the tests.

If you experience discolored water, please call the Monroe Water Department at 318-329-2385.

