Monroe Fire Department battles large fire near Highway 165 and Highway 80

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department is working a fire near Highway 165 South and Louisville Avenue. Details are limited at this time, we have a crew on the scene.

What we know right now is, the fire happened at Take the Journey Sober Living house. That’s near Trenton Warehouse Appliance on Grammont Street and Martin Luther King Drive; behind Russell Moore Lumber Yard.

The flames could be seen from the “five points” section of Louisville Avenue/Highway 80 and Highway 165.

We do know there was no one inside and no one was hurt. Fire crews have been able to put out the flames and they are now investigating the cause of the fire.

We will bring you more information when it is made available.