Monroe Doctor to pay over $500K to resolve genetic testing kickback allegations

LOUISIANA — One local doctor is now having to pay over $500,000 to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle kick-back allegations related to a genetic testing lab in the Seattle area.

According to a press release from the DOJ, Dr. Gregory Sampognaro of Monroe, Louisiana, Dr. Warren Strickland and Dr. Isabella Strickland of Huntsville, Alabama, and an Alabama cardiac center have agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to resolve the allegations.

According to the settlement agreements, the doctors allegedly accepted payments from Natural Molecular Testing Corporation (NMTC) in return for ordering genetic tests from NMTC, which NMTC then billed to Medicare. The scheme was alleged to be in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the civil Flase Claims Act.

Dr. Gregory Sampognaro will pay exactly $519,750 to resolve the government’s allegations.

The matter was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). The settlements were negotiated by Assistant United States Attorneys Kayla Stahman and Ashley Burns.