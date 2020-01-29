Monroe Council approves Doug Harvey appointment to District 1 seat

MONROE, La. (The News Star) – (1/29/20) According to our partners at The News Star, Doug Harvey was appointed to represent District 1 on the Monroe City Council as an interim councilman through July 1.

Harvey is finishing the remainder of the Monroe City Council term started by Louisiana Rep. Michael Echols. Harvey will start his own term on July 1 after winning the District 1 seat unopposed during the January qualifying period for spring municipal elections.

Harvey’s appointment took place after controversy swirled following the Jan. 14 council meeting.

Echols submitted his resignation on Jan. 10 before being sworn in as a state representative where he asked for Harvey to take his seat due to the lack of opposition Harvey faced in District 1.

