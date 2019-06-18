Monroe Community Meeting Happening Tonight

WEST MONROE, La. (6/18/19) – Monroe Councilwoman Juanita Woods spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about an opportunity for citizens to have their voice heard.

A Community Meeting will be held this evening, Tuesday, June 18th, at 6:00PM at the Mt. Zion Family Life Center located at 100 N 18th St, Monroe.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and members of the City of Monroe Department of Administration will be on hand to address concerns and answer questions.

For more information, contact the City Council office or watch the video above.

-Council Staff Secretary Jaqueline Benjamin – 318-329-2261

-Council Clerk Carolus Riler – 318-329-2252